The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg expected to ask for new trial in rape case

Convicted rapist Brandon Vandenburg is planning on asking for a new trial, according to The Tennessean.

In November, the former Vanderbilt University football player received a 17-year prison sentence for his role in the sexual assault of a female student in a dorm room in 2013.

The Tennessean reports Vandenburg's lawyers are expected to argue his case during a hearing on March 22.

This is reportedly part of the procedure in the post-conviction process, should Vandenburg want to take his case to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Vandenburg and his co-defendant, Cory Batey, were both found guilty during in their first trial in 2015, but that verdict was thrown out after allegations of juror misconduct.

Both were found guilty again when they underwent separate retrials.

The cases against their two other former teammates, Jaborian McKenzie and Brandon Banks, have not yet gone to trial.

