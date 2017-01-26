Brandon Vandenburg expected to ask for new trial in rape case - WSMV Channel 4

Brandon Vandenburg expected to ask for new trial in rape case

Brandon Vandenburg appears at his sentencing hearing on Nov. 4, 2016. (WSMV/Pool) Brandon Vandenburg appears at his sentencing hearing on Nov. 4, 2016. (WSMV/Pool)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Convicted rapist Brandon Vandenburg is planning on asking for a new trial, according to The Tennessean.

In November, the former Vanderbilt University football player received a 17-year prison sentence for his role in the sexual assault of a female student in a dorm room in 2013.

The Tennessean reports Vandenburg's lawyers are expected to argue his case during a hearing on March 22.

This is reportedly part of the procedure in the post-conviction process, should Vandenburg want to take his case to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Vandenburg and his co-defendant, Cory Batey, were both found guilty during in their first trial in 2015, but that verdict was thrown out after allegations of juror misconduct.

Both were found guilty again when they underwent separate retrials.

The cases against their two other former teammates, Jaborian McKenzie and Brandon Banks, have not yet gone to trial.

