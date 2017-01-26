Brandon Vandenburg expected to ask for new trial in rape case

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.More >>
Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.More >>
Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.More >>
Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.More >>
Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.More >>
The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.More >>
A Perry County man was in the right place at the right time as torrential rains flooded the Buffalo River. His quick response helped save the lives of a homeless family who found themselves overcome by the rising waters.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Franklin police have now arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
The glasses will be handed out on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue. The glasses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.More >>
News 4's Holly Thompson recently sat down with reigning Mrs. Tennessee International 2017 Shana Smith to talk adoption and foster care, which is a cause dear to the Franklin mom's heart.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says some mosquitoes captured in a south Nashville neighborhood have tested positive for the West Nile virus.More >>
A Spring Hill police officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on Nashville Highway.More >>
A teacher from a Nashville charter school has been arrested for domestic assault.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Pike around 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
