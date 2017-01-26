Man killed in series of crashes on I-24 in Coffee County - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in series of crashes on I-24 in Coffee County

A Manchester man was killed in one of three crashes on Interstate 24 in Coffee County on Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, traffic was at a standstill in the westbound lanes after a crash near mile marker 102.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Justin K. Jones began approaching the traffic and reportedly didn't slow down, rear-ending a semi truck near mile marker 104.

Jones' vehicle was pinned underneath the tractor-trailer. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

