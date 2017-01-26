Man killed in series of crashes on I-24 in Coffee County

The heat is on in Nolensville to make a historic school “cool” enough to host summer events.More >>
Tennessee falls in the bottom 10 states for education, according to a new study released Monday. It found a shortage of certified teachers and students feeling threatened or bullied contributed to the low ranking.More >>
A Tennessee Department of Transportation road supervisor who was killed last spring was honored on Monday.More >>
A Perry County man was in the right place at the right time as torrential rains flooded the Buffalo River. His quick response helped save the lives of a homeless family who found themselves overcome by the rising waters.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. John Duncan of Tennessee says he will not run for re-election next year because he wants to spend more time with his family.More >>
Authorities in Middle Tennessee are searching for a suspected car thief wanted in three counties.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Franklin police have now arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in a violent carjacking that happened Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Pike around 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
