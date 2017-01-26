95 Fort Campbell soldiers return from deployment in Africa

Dozens of Fort Campbell families were reunited with their loved ones overnight.

Ninety-five soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division returned from Africa early Thursday morning.

The soldiers were returning from a four-month deployment to Cameroon.

The "Red Currabee" soldiers were helping to enhance the U.S. government's relationships, access and influence in the area. They worked with several agencies, including the Cameroonian Air Force, to help develop relationships and enhance security.

The soldiers also helped deliver desks, toys, clothing and school supplies to local children and assisted in delivering immunizations.

Soldiers from the Bastogne Brigade will be deploying to more than 20 African countries this year.

