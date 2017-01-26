Ex-Sheriff Robert Arnold could lose pension after guilty plea - WSMV Channel 4

Ex-Sheriff Robert Arnold could lose pension after guilty plea

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY. Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.
After pleading guilty to federal charges, former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold and his administrative chief could lose their pensions.

Both Arnold and Joe Russell admitted to fraud and extortion charges earlier this month.

The Daily News-Journal reports that their state pension payments are supposed to stop after their guilty pleas.

The Tennessee Department of Treasury will get the final say in the matter.

