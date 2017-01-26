Columbia police asking for help finding runaway teen

Sergio Delossantos, 16, was last seen Wednesday. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Sergio Delossantos refused to return home or tell his mother where he was.

Delossantos was last seen driving a blue four-door 2000 Honda Accord with TN license plate V4199K.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 and Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

