Columbia police asking for help finding runaway teen - WSMV Channel 4

Columbia police asking for help finding runaway teen

Posted: Updated:
Sergio Delossantos, 16, was last seen Wednesday. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Sergio Delossantos, 16, was last seen Wednesday. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Sergio Delossantos refused to return home or tell his mother where he was.

Delossantos was last seen driving a blue four-door 2000 Honda Accord with TN license plate V4199K.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 and Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Columbia police asking for help finding runaway teenMore>>

  • Special

    Maury County news

    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Maury County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.