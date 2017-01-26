Tennessee Republicans moving headquarters after 11 years - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee Republicans moving headquarters after 11 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Republican Party is moving its headquarters for the first time in 11 years.

Party Chairman Scott Golden says Thursday's move from the Hillsboro Village area of Nashville is part of a larger effort to save money in preparation for upcoming campaigns. The new GOP offices are located about 3 miles to the west on White Bridge Road.

Golden, who was a staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher, was elected chairman of state GOP in December following former state Rep. Ryan Haynes' decision not to seek another term. Golden won the position over Brent Leatherwood, who was then the party's executive director.

Leatherwood was hired this week as the new strategic partnerships director for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

