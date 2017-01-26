Belmont goes to 8-0 in Ohio Valley, tops E. Illinois 77-64

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Evan Bradds scored 23 points for the second straight game and Belmont pulled away from Eastern Illinois in the second half to take a 77-64 Ohio Valley Conference victory Wednesday night.

The win is the 10th straight for the Bruins, who now are a perfect 8-0 in conference.

Bradds hit 8 of 21 shots from the field and was 7 of 8 from the free throw line in leading Belmont (14-4, 8-0). Overall the Bruins knocked down 11 of 19 shots from 3-point range on the road.

Taylor Barnette added 15 points and Amanze Egekeze contributed another 13 points. Belmont hit 25 of 53 shots from the field (47.2 percent) and was 16 of 19 from the line (84.2 percent).

Demetrius McReynolds led the Panthers (9-12, 1-7) with 20 points. Muusa Dama added 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, five off the offensive glass.

