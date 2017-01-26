Accused flasher arrested at Mt. Juliet shopping center

Mt. Juliet police captured an alleged flasher through the use of some clever detective work on Wednesday night.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers arrested 51-year-old Jack Roberts for indecent exposure after looking for him for over a month.

The alleged incident happened on Dec. 21 at the Sonic on South Mt. Juliet Road. A carhop said that Roberts exposed himself to her and was touching himself when she brought his food to him. The employee immediately called police.

Police were able to identify Roberts and his car by looking at security footage but couldn't find him at any of his known addresses until he reportedly struck again on Wednesday night.

A woman claimed a man matching Roberts' description left a note with his phone number on her car at the Providence Marketplace parking lot.

Police called the number using a woman's voice and set up a meeting, which is when they took Roberts into custody around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, Roberts gave them a fake name and had a fake Social Security card with him.

Roberts is being held at the Wilson County Jail without bond. He is charged with indecent exposure, forgery and criminal impersonation.

Investigators are working to find out if there are any other victims in the area.

Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Anonymous callers can reach the department at 615-754-8477.

There's a right way and a wrong way to get a date, one man is in jail for allegedly doing it the wrong way. pic.twitter.com/bC92FS5FGQ — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) January 26, 2017

New Tonight: Detectives track down & arrest 51-year-old man who exposed himself to a Sonic carhop on 12/21/16. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/O9h2qeQaJN — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.