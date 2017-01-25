Police honor 3-year-old who died waiting for heart transplant

Kolton Hessman died Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital after waiting six months for a new heart.

The 3-year-old’s story touched the hearts of those in uniform who work every day to keep the country safe.

On Wednesday afternoon, those who Kolton looked up to honored him with a procession home to East Tennessee.

Processions like this are usually reserved for officers, veterans or service members who die, but the police cars and motorcycles leaving Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening were for Kolton.

"He's going to love it. This is what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a police officer," said Grant Hessman, Kolton's father.

As Kolton left the hospital for the last time, his dream went with him.

"The Hendersonville Police Department is taking us all the way to Knoxville, straight to his door. They loved that little boy," Grant Hessman said.

And it wasn’t just local police agencies that saw Kolton's bravery and reached out to him.

While in the hospital, Kolton received badges from departments across the country, including Boston and the Department of Safety.

Surrounding by badges, police cars and his family, Kolton died just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday after he was taken off of life support.

He waited for a new heart for more than six months, but the heart he has touched so many lives.

"He just never complained, that's what amazed us," Kolton’s father said. "I think he is just totally going to enjoy this ride home. I feel good the pain is now over."

The family made it safely home to Knoxville Wednesday night.

The Hessmans also wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support and said they are thankful for the people they met in Nashville the past six months.

