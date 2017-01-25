Tennesseans have mixed reactions to President Trump's immigration orders

A major executive order from President Donald Trump is receiving both praise and criticism.

Trump vows to build a border wall, deport illegal immigrants and shut down sanctuary cities, and he promises to do it soon.

“We are going to get them out and we are going to get them out fast,” Trump said Wednesday.

Gissel Martinez, 17, is worried about her parents.

“I am scared to go home and one day they are not there,” Martinez said.

Martinez and her two sisters are American citizens. Their parents are undocumented.

“I am going to stay good because I don't want cause her to get deported by me doing something,” Martinez said.

Sen. Jim Tracy, R-Shelbyville, said some of the worry is unnecessary because the president's order focuses on illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.

“I think he is doing exactly what he said he is going to do, going after the criminals, and that's important because they need to go back and be deported to the country they came from,” Tracy said.

But advocates for new Americans fear this is just the beginning.

“What we hear is fear mongering and discrimination against immigrants and refugees,” said Renata Soto with Conexion Americas.

Trump has also promised to strip funding from sanctuary cities.

Nashville isn't technically a sanctuary city. Official sanctuary cities have policies in place to protect undocumented immigrants.

Many other communities are informal sanctuaries, which means there is no written rule, rather an understanding that illegal immigrants won't be turned in.

“I can’t impact border policy, but I can make sure Nashville stays a place that is warm and welcoming,” said Mayor Megan Barry.

Nashville is stronger and safer when we are a warm and welcoming place for all. #Indivisible pic.twitter.com/DkPSUBrYeM — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 25, 2017

Martinez hopes the mayor will keep her word.

“They need to look in their hearts. We've got feelings too,” she said.

The orders signed Wednesday also calls for a boost in border patrol forces. Trumps said he plans to add another 5,000 agents as well as 10,000 officers to carry out deportations.

