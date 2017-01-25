Skeletal remains ID'ed as missing soldier Shadow McClaine

Shadow McClaine's remains were found more than 30 miles away from the parking lot where her car was found. (WSMV)

Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County have been identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, according to the TBI.

McClaine went missing from the Clarksville area last September.

Her remains were found in a wooded area off Interstate 24 near Maxey Road in Cedar Hill late Monday night, which is more than 30 miles away from the Nashville parking lot where her car was found in September.

McClaine’s ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, were charged in November with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case.

Williams-McCray and Robinson remain in pre-trial confinement pending court-martial in the case.

McClaine's family had been searching for her for the past five months, hanging onto hope that'd she'd be found safe.

Jesse Willis, McClaine’s father, spoke to Channel 4 on Wednesday as he continued to hang fliers for his daughter.

“This is a living hell,” Willis said. “Just living day to day, I don’t even know how I’m doing it. At least a thousand of these we’ve put up.”

The TBI said the investigation is ongoing. The cause of McClaine's death has not been released.

Senior officials at Fort Campbell and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are in close communication McClaine’s family and the TBI.

A representative for the McClain family issued the following statement:

The family has been notified. It has been confirmed that the remains are that of Shadow McClaine. The family is asking for privacy but will be making a formal statement in the next few days.

Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, issued this statement:

All of us here at Fort Campbell are saddened by the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

