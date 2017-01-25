Minister helps forge relationships with police one meeting at a time

Aaron Johnson says he is just a regular guy and a minister, who was growing tired of the tension he saw between communities and police.

So he asked for a meeting with Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson.

"I came to him as a black man and as a Nashvillian saying, ‘What can I do to be a part of the solution? How can I build some relationships?’” the pastor of Harvest Bible Chapel Nashville said. "So he and I began to talk over the process just a year going to his meetings."

Johnson dived in to the world of law enforcement, attending Nashville police meetings for more than a year. That's how he met Hermitage Precinct Commander Preston Brandimore. The two quickly became friends. Johnson then began to reach out to other friends to strategize.

"We said what type of event could we put on that could really bring healing in the city and not be the one stop solution, but be the catalyst for a lot of other things," Johnson said.

Hoping to bridge a gap in a neutral space, Johnson called the Nashville YMCA. Vona Wilson, the pastor there, answered the call and agreed to host a meeting called Intersync.

"We have leaders in place that are willing to come to the table and have the conversation and say, you know what, I really don't understand your position, but I am willing to listen," Wilson said.

More than 50 officers, ministers, Chief Anderson and several others from the Nashville community came together over brunch, to talk, teach and reconcile hurt.

"We believe in order to really bring reconciliation and healing, number one, you've got to be able to talk about it. Get it out in the open. So we had a lot of raw emotion that came out," Johnson said. "There were some things that were said that maybe offended people a little bit, and on the other end there was, I've been waiting for somebody to finally say this and I haven't been able to say it.”

Commander Brandimore led a workshop on reconciliation.

"I think in a lot of situations, to reconcile something is to fix something," Brandimore said. "But I think if you move through the process, what you realize at the end is that there was no relationship to begin with. There wasn't a broken relationship, there was no relationship," he said of some community-police relationships.

"The commanders and the officers many times do not have the relationship with people in the community because a lot of time trust has been broken with what we've seen in the media, controversial killings, and protests that are happening," Johnson said. "The church actually can be the bridge.”

Johnson applauded Chief Anderson for agreeing to meet with him. He said Anderson set the tone that led to Saturday's meeting. Johnson said it is only the first of many.

"People exchanged phone numbers, talked about meetings that they're going to become a part of. We invited everybody in that room to come to the Compstat meeting next Friday at the North Precinct,” he said.

Brandimore said there has to be trust and friendship to have a relationship. He said he wants officers more involved in the behind-the-scenes community efforts, not just handing out clothes and Easter eggs at events, but actually helping community members stuff the bags.

"That's what we want. That's our goal, to plug into groups where they're at. That's what we want to do to really plug in and be used and develop and cultivate that relationship,” Brandimore said.

The hope is through courage and effort, they can build true friendships that will break down walls.

