Body camera video captures robbery suspects chase, fiery crash

Dash cam video shows the vehicle crash into a guardrail and burst into flames. (WSMV) Dash cam video shows the vehicle crash into a guardrail and burst into flames. (WSMV)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

A man and woman from Memphis are in jail Wednesday after leading Midstate deputies on a cross-county chase.

Quintravius Flowers, 19, and Amber Villarreal, 25, are accused of robbing travelers at gunpoint and firing shots at a Dickson County rest stop Tuesday morning.

"Definitely be aware of your surroundings and kind of look out for one another," said Megan Sanzone, who was heading to Washington. "If you see anything suspicious, go ahead and mention it to someone else. That way it's safer."

After the crime, the pair allegedly tried to dodge authorities on Interstate 40 Westbound, forcing deputies to chase after them for at least 15 miles. It reached speeds up to 100 mph from Dickson County to Humphreys County.

Channel 4 exclusively obtained body camera footage that shows the pursuit. Deputies said Villarreal later crashed the car into a guardrail and it burst into flames. Humphreys County detectives who responded said it was a tense situation because they knew one suspect was armed.

"One of the other officers said 'Where's the gun at?’ And [Villarreal] said, 'It's in the car,'" said Capt. Clay Anderson of Humphreys County Sheriff's Office.

Dickson County detectives found a stolen purse and cellphone Wednesday in the wreckage.

"It's a miracle they're alive. They're definitely lucky to be alive,” Anderson said.

When the suspects were arrested, Anderson found out Villarreal was on the phone with her boyfriend during the chase. It turned out that Villarreal's boyfriend was involved in a separate chase with Tennessee Highway Patrol just 10 miles ahead.

No one was hurt. The suspects are charged with aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest.

