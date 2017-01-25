145 days later, family continues search for missing soldier - WSMV Channel 4

145 days later, family continues search for missing soldier

Posted: Updated:
Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV) Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) -

The father of a missing Fort Campbell soldier has spent months worried and wondering.

Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.

"This is my daughter that's missing from Fort Campbell," said McClaine's father, Jesse Willis, as he walked into a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard. "I was just wondering if you'd put up the flyer. Thank you!"

For Willis, this is day 145 he's been hoping to get the face of his daughter seen.

"We've hit a lot of the barber shops, gas stations," he said, passing by store fronts. "I just want this whole street to be littered with flyers, from here to Nashville and back, yes.

"That was her high school graduation," added Willis, referencing a picture of himself standing with McClaine in a cap and gown. "That's hard. Very proud moment for her. I just want her back, so we can have more."

McClaine went missing in early September.

Her ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, were charged in November with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case.

"This is a living hell," said Willis, hanging another flyer. "Just living day to day, I don't even know how I'm doing it. At least a thousand of these we've put up."

Willis was joined by a support team Wednesday of Shawn Calvo of National Vet Search and Recovery and McClaine's boyfriend, Ricardo Gutierrez.

"She was very kind," Gutierrez said. "She has that way of loving and being able to show it that I just can't put into words."

Living out of a motel while he continues his search, Willis said he hasn't let go of his hope to capture new memories with his daughter someday.

"Not knowing where she's at, what she's going through, they are going to pay for this, whoever has a hand in Shadow's disappearance," he said.

"Shadow, if you can see this, I want you to know I love you, and I always will," Gutierrez said. "You have a piece inside my heart. I haven't given up. We haven't given up. We will find you."

"I just want my daughter," said Willis. "I'm not leaving without my daughter."

The TBI said Wednesday night that skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County had been identified as McClaine. Click here to read more.

McClaine's family has established a GoFundMe page. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 145 days later, family continues search for missing soldierMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • 1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:36:57 GMT

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:29:18 GMT

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

  • Demand continues for recreational water safety courses

    Demand continues for recreational water safety courses

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-31 02:39:08 GMT
    The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.

    On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand. 

    More >>

    On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:50:51 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.