145 days later, family continues search for missing soldier

The father of a missing Fort Campbell soldier has spent months worried and wondering.

Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.

"This is my daughter that's missing from Fort Campbell," said McClaine's father, Jesse Willis, as he walked into a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard. "I was just wondering if you'd put up the flyer. Thank you!"

For Willis, this is day 145 he's been hoping to get the face of his daughter seen.

"We've hit a lot of the barber shops, gas stations," he said, passing by store fronts. "I just want this whole street to be littered with flyers, from here to Nashville and back, yes.

"That was her high school graduation," added Willis, referencing a picture of himself standing with McClaine in a cap and gown. "That's hard. Very proud moment for her. I just want her back, so we can have more."

McClaine went missing in early September.

Her ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, were charged in November with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case.

"This is a living hell," said Willis, hanging another flyer. "Just living day to day, I don't even know how I'm doing it. At least a thousand of these we've put up."

Willis was joined by a support team Wednesday of Shawn Calvo of National Vet Search and Recovery and McClaine's boyfriend, Ricardo Gutierrez.

"She was very kind," Gutierrez said. "She has that way of loving and being able to show it that I just can't put into words."

Living out of a motel while he continues his search, Willis said he hasn't let go of his hope to capture new memories with his daughter someday.

"Not knowing where she's at, what she's going through, they are going to pay for this, whoever has a hand in Shadow's disappearance," he said.

"Shadow, if you can see this, I want you to know I love you, and I always will," Gutierrez said. "You have a piece inside my heart. I haven't given up. We haven't given up. We will find you."

"I just want my daughter," said Willis. "I'm not leaving without my daughter."

The TBI said Wednesday night that skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County had been identified as McClaine. Click here to read more.

McClaine's family has established a GoFundMe page. Click here for more information.

