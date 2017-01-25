Cities missing out on money because of dated census - WSMV Channel 4

Cities missing out on money because of dated census

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

It's said more than 80 people move to Nashville every day.

Murfreesboro is one of the top 20 fastest growing cities in the country.

Hendersonville is seeing growth too. The 2010 federal census counted 51,000 people. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary thinks they now have 59,000.

"However, the state shared taxes we get are still based on that 51,000 figure," Clary said.

The city is now conducting a special census. If they can prove those extra 8,000 people live there, it will mean getting an extra $900,000 per year for the next four years from the state.

"Filling this out helps pave your streets. It helps us build more sidewalk, and fix the infrastructure we have and add to the services that we can provide in Hendersonville,” Clary said.

Gallatin just finished conducting a special census. Goodlettsville is also in the middle of doing one.

A spokesperson for the city of Murfreesboro said while it's not a sure thing, they've included funding for a special census in the 2017 budget.

Nashville, on the other hand, has not. A spokesperson said they likely won't conduct a special census, citing cost concerns.

Clary estimates Hendersonville’s census will cost the city $70,000. He added he’s determined to make it worthwhile.

"Our firefighters are going to go door to door. I'm going to go door to door. We're going to do commercials. We're going to do a lot of Facebook ads and we're really going to step it up," the mayor said.

