School resource officer saves student's life

Ashley Woods was eating lunch at school when suddenly she couldn't breathe. (WSMV)

A mother and daughter got to say thank you to a school resource officer after he sprang into action when he noticed a student choking.

It all started Monday inside the East Nashville Magnet High School cafeteria. It was pizza day.

Ashley Woods, 14, was sitting at the table talking with her friends.

“After that, I couldn't breathe,” Ashley said.

Officer Quinn White gave Ashley the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the trapped food.

“I’ve never had to administer the Heimlich maneuver, but it just shows that every day truly is different,” White said.

Quantrissa Woods never thoughts she’d experience meeting the man who saved her daughter’s life.

“You're just her guardian angel,” she said to White.

Now, Officer White and the Woods family will forever share a bond.

“He did everything in the right way,” Quantrissa Woods said.

