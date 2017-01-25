School resource officer saves student's life - WSMV Channel 4

School resource officer saves student's life

Posted: Updated:
Ashley Woods was eating lunch at school when suddenly she couldn't breathe. (WSMV) Ashley Woods was eating lunch at school when suddenly she couldn't breathe. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A mother and daughter got to say thank you to a school resource officer after he sprang into action when he noticed a student choking.

It all started Monday inside the East Nashville Magnet High School cafeteria. It was pizza day.

Ashley Woods, 14, was sitting at the table talking with her friends.

“After that, I couldn't breathe,” Ashley said.

Officer Quinn White gave Ashley the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the trapped food.

“I’ve never had to administer the Heimlich maneuver, but it just shows that every day truly is different,” White said.

Quantrissa Woods never thoughts she’d experience meeting the man who saved her daughter’s life.

“You're just her guardian angel,” she said to White.

 Now, Officer White and the Woods family will forever share a bond.

“He did everything in the right way,” Quantrissa Woods said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:42:52 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • 1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    1 person seriously injured in Murfreesboro crash

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:36 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:36:57 GMT

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

    One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Man injured in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:29:18 GMT

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >>

  • Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, dies of overdose

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:42:52 GMT

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.