Painting by numbers turns head in east Nashville

Camillia Spadafino says art can be contagious. (WSMV) Camillia Spadafino says art can be contagious. (WSMV)
Camilla Spadafino says what she does every day is contagious, all you need to do for others is put a paintbrush in their hands.

"Everyone I know once they get started here, they have a hard time stopping,” Spadafino said.

She said paint supplies and applying yourself can lead to Batman Building achievement in a day.

It's painting by numbers in Ms. Camilla's Neighborhood, the non-Picasso way to perfection.

"The numbers all labeled on paint and on the map,” Spadafino said.

All of Nashville is relevant, even the color paints, Broadway Boogie Blue, Tootsie's Orchid or Jack White.

"I also like Music City sunset, so fun to see that from the bridge downtown,” Spadafino said. "This one is called Shelby Park Greenway.”

Spadafino provides the content, the color can be up to you.

“But as an art teacher, I'd always say no such thing as the right color. If people want to mix these colors and numbers and make them different,” she said.

That's your call. Spadafino’s attitude is all of this makes it easier to just try.

"People love to tell me they can't draw a straight line,” Spadafino said. "If you can't draw a straight line, draw a curvy line."

For more information, click here to visit Spadafino's website.

