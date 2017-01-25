BNA offers look at lost and found

One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.More >>
One person was seriously injured in a crash in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.More >>
The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The victim was found inside a car riddled with bullets on Buchanan Street near 16th Avenue North just before 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.More >>
On News 4, we've shown the dangers of kayakers getting out on the water with little to no experience. Now, more people are signing up for classes. The Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association is hosting recreational river rescue classes. Right now, they are trying to keep up with demand.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.More >>
Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.More >>
In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died last night of an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado. Max Berry was 22 years old. Family friends say this is a private time for a public family. They tell us Max Barry had a larger than life personality, and that he will be missed.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >>
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
Witnesses spotted two vehicles traveling west last night on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road. The two cars were exchanging gunfire, and three cars unrelated to the shootout were struck by bullets. No bystanders were injured.More >>
If you plan to livestream next month's solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here's a thought: Keep your phone in your pocket, put on your paper shades and just enjoy the celestial wonder.More >>
If you plan to livestream next month's solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here's a thought: Keep your phone in your pocket, put on your paper shades and just enjoy the celestial wonder.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a plane crash around 4:40 p.m. on July 30 at the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County airport.More >>
Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.More >>
Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery.More >>