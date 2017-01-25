BNA offers look at lost and found - WSMV Channel 4

BNA offers look at lost and found

Ever lose a scarf or jewelry at the airport?

The Nashville International Airport offered a behind the scenes look at its lost and found on Wednesday.

The TSA runs a tight operation when it comes to reuniting travelers with their belongings. The most common items left behind at checkpoints are jewelry, laptops and neck pillows.

Plenty of other strange items have been left at BNA.

“We’ve had crutches and walkers, and how do you leave a crutch and a walker? There’s the infamous one shoe. I’ve had some dentures, found some lost dentures,” said Dustin Oveirton, head of the TSA’s lost and found at BNA.

Oveirton said he will hold items for up to 30 days to be claimed.

Click here to see the items currently being held at the airport’s lost and found.

