Haslam cites trucking industry support for fuel tax hike

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is citing the willingness of the trucking industry to pay more at the pump as an example of why Tennessee needs to increase the state's gas and diesel taxes.

It's been a week since the governor first unveiled his plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee. But many lawmakers have reservations about voting for the first gas tax hike since 1989, even though Haslam's plan would cut the corresponding amount of taxes in other areas.

Haslam has outlined more than $10 billion in road and bridge projects waiting for the kind of funding the new taxes would provide. The governor told reporters on Wednesday that trucking companies recognize that better roads and less congestion would mean they will save money in the long run.

