Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Veterans Service Center

Mayor Megan Barry helped cut the ribbon during the ceremony. (WSMV) Mayor Megan Barry helped cut the ribbon during the ceremony. (WSMV)
It was a big day for veterans on Wednesday as Operation Stand Down Tennessee held its ribbon-cutting for the renovations to its Veterans Service Center.

Mayor Megan Barry was alongside Tennessee's commissioner of veteran services to celebrate the event.

The renovations update the center on 12th Avenue South and make it more welcoming to the community, especially for veterans and their families.

The Frist Foundation, The Memorial Foundation, The AWC Foundation and OSDTN's Board of Directors helped to make the project happen.

OSDTN is a full-time nonprofit agency that assists veterans and their families across the state with services such as military records retrieval, housing, food, clothing and transportation.

The nonprofit also helps veterans to gain employment by assisting with their resumes and interview skills.

Click here for more information about Operation Stand Down Tennessee.

