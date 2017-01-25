2 Nashville hotels earn rankings in TripAdvisor awards

TripAdvisor says two Nashville hotels rank among the best in the country.

The Inn at Fontanel came in at No. 4 in the small hotels category for the Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Travelers praised it as an "excellent place to stay," noting its cafe, gift shop and mansion tours.

The Hermitage Hotel was ranked 11th in the country for luxury. Travelers described it as a "historic hotel with modern touches."

The winners were determined based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from guests.

Click here to see the full list of ’ Choice Awards winners by category.

