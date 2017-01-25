Real People With Rudy: Professional wrestler has artistic side - WSMV Channel 4

Real People With Rudy: Professional wrestler has artistic side

Jerry "The King" Lawler is an international superstar in the wrestling world. (WSMV) Jerry "The King" Lawler is an international superstar in the wrestling world. (WSMV)
I've known one of the all-time professional wrestling greats Jerry "The King" Lawler for 30 years.

Even though he's in the WWE Hall of Fame and an international superstar, he was just in Gallatin a week ago.

"There was a time, when if somebody questioned the legitimacy of wrestling or said wrestling was fake, you'd fight," Lawler said. "But I think people have to realize it was always entertainment. You do it for the love of this business."

Lawler says he got into wrestling back in 1970.

"The first match that I wrestled, I got $6. So when you're making that kind of money, you have to be loving what you're doing," he said.

Lawler says a major part of being a wrestler is being a showman.

"To me, at least, there's no other feeling like being in a ring performing and getting up close and personal with all the fans and that sort of thing," Lawler said.

Lawler used all of that natural flair to the hilt back in 1983 in a series of now-infamous encounters with actor and comedian Andy Kaufman.

"He used to tell me, 'I enjoy making the people mad. I love it when they don't like me,'" Lawler said.

And so, as wild as it looked, the feud was staged in the ring and beyond.

"Andy was the best thing to happen in my career, believe it or not," Lawler said.

But there's another side to Lawler that is equally as impressive - his ability as a commercial artist.

Lawler was awarded a full-tuition commercial arts scholarship to the University of Memphis.

"And through drawing pictures of wrestlers is how I got my foot in the door with wrestling," Lawler said. "My dad was a big wrestling fan. My mom, on the other hand, hated it. Even after I was making a fortune, bought her a house, bought her a new car every year, paid all her bills, everything came from wrestling, and every time I'd see her, she'd say, 'Jerry, when are you going to stop that mess?'"

