Police: Man killed live-in girlfriend in murder-suicide - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man killed live-in girlfriend in murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:
Odell Collins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Odell Collins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Dy-Keshia Franklin (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Dy-Keshia Franklin (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide in Donelson on Tuesday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Odell Collins killed his live-in girlfriend, Dy-Keshia Franklin, and then shot himself in the head at the home on Ironwood Drive.

Franklin's 15-year-old daughter found Collins dead in his bed with a pistol.

Officers later found 34-year-old Franklin in the same bed underneath the covers.

Police said they have not determined the motive for the murder.

The police department's Domestic Violence Division did not report having any previous encounters with the couple.

