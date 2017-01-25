Girl Scout S'mores Brownies (Merridee's Breadbasket)

Girl Scout S'mores Brownies

(NOTE: Merridee's will be substituting Graham Cracker crumbs with Girl Scout S'mores Cookie crumbs for the segment)

Recipe: S'mores Brownie

? 1 ½ Cups + 2 Tablespoons (reserved for topping) Graham Cracker crumbs

? 1 Cups All- Purpose Flour

? 1 teaspoon Baking Powder

? 1/4 Cup Sugar

? ½ teaspoon Salt

? 1 ¼ Cup Heavy Cream (Reserve ½ Cup for topping)

? ¼ Cup butter (Melted)

? 8 oz. + ½ Cup (reserved for topping) Miniature Marshmallows

? 7 oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk

? 1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips



Crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 13x9-inch baking pan with foil; lightly grease.

Mix Graham Crackers, Flour, Baking Powder, Sugar and salt in a large bowl until combined. Stir ¾ Cup Heavy Cream into the Graham Cracker mixture. Once incorporated add melted butter, stirring until combined. Press mixture into a 9"X13" pan. Bake crust for 12-15 minutes at 350*F or until slightly golden. Remove from oven to cool.





Filling:

While the crust is cooling. In a medium microwave safe bowl, combine the Marshmallows and Sweetened Condensed Milk. Microwave for 1-2 minutes and stir until smooth. Pour melted mixture on top of cooled crust. Place in Freezer for 10- 15 minutes to cool.



Topping:

Heat the reserved ½ Cup Heavy Cream in 2-cup microwave-safe glass measure or small bowl on high (100%) power for 30 to 40 seconds. Slowly add morsels. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir well. Pour chocolate mixture on top of cooled brownies. Sprinkle reserved Graham Cracker Crumbs and Marshmallows.