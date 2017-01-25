Girl Scout S'mores Brownies (Merridee's Breadbasket) - WSMV Channel 4

Recipe:
(NOTE: Merridee's will be substituting Graham Cracker crumbs with Girl Scout S'mores Cookie crumbs for the segment)
    Recipe: S'mores Brownie
?    1 ½ Cups + 2 Tablespoons (reserved for topping) Graham Cracker crumbs
?    1 Cups All- Purpose Flour
?    1 teaspoon Baking Powder
?    1/4 Cup Sugar
?    ½ teaspoon Salt
?    1 ¼ Cup Heavy Cream (Reserve ½ Cup for topping)
?    ¼ Cup butter (Melted)
?    8 oz. + ½ Cup (reserved for topping) Miniature Marshmallows
?    7 oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk
?    1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips
 
    Crust:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 13x9-inch baking pan with foil; lightly grease.
Mix Graham Crackers, Flour, Baking Powder, Sugar and salt in a large bowl until combined. Stir ¾ Cup Heavy Cream into the Graham Cracker mixture. Once incorporated add melted butter, stirring until combined. Press mixture into a 9"X13" pan. Bake crust for 12-15 minutes at 350*F or until slightly golden. Remove from oven to cool.
 
 
    Filling:
While the crust is cooling. In a medium microwave safe bowl, combine the Marshmallows and Sweetened Condensed Milk. Microwave for 1-2 minutes and stir until smooth. Pour melted mixture on top of cooled crust. Place in Freezer for 10- 15 minutes to cool.
 
    Topping:
Heat the reserved ½ Cup Heavy Cream in 2-cup microwave-safe glass measure or small bowl on high (100%) power for 30 to 40 seconds. Slowly add morsels. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir well. Pour chocolate mixture on top of cooled brownies. Sprinkle reserved Graham Cracker Crumbs and Marshmallows.

