Chef Paulette: Marcella Hazan's Most Famous Tomato Sauce

Marcella Hazan's Most Famous Tomato Sauce

1 28-ounce can peeled tomatoes or crushed tomatoes

1 onion, peeled & cute in half

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

salt & black pepper to taste

3-4 fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-sized pieces

If using the peeled whole tomatoes, cut them up a bite and add them, with their juices to a medium sauce pan. If using crushed tomatoes, just add to a medium saucepan. Add the butter and onion, season with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and cook over low heat, uncovered, for about 40 minutes. Break up with tomatoes every once in a while with a wooden spoon.

During the last 10 minutes of cooking the sauce, boil your favorite pasta until al dente (sauce amount is good for 1 lb. of pasta). Discard onion from the sauce. Coat your drained pasta with tomato sauce, sprinkle with basil leaves and grated cheese. Serve and enjoy!