Chef Nick's Mangia Mac

Mangia Mac
Serve 4-6
12 ounces shell pasta
4 cloves garlic smashed
½ stick unsalted butter
¼ cup rice flour
4 cups heavy cream
1 cup shredded fontina cheese
1 cup grated parmesan
1 cup grated pecorino romano
1 cup torn fresh mozzarella
1 small pinch of cayenne pepper
¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs
Bring pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta around 7 minutes till al dente. In a medium skillet melt butter, add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add rice flour and stir till combined. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add first three cheeses and mix to combine. Cook for 2 minutes till all cheeses are melted and sauce begins to thicken. Add cooked pasta and mozzarella cheese till melted through. You can either transfer to a baking dish, top with bread crumbs and bake at 425 degrees till cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown or just serve as is topped with bread crumbs.