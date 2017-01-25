Pants-less man tries to fight cops outside Cracker Barrel

Police arrested a man they say was found with drugs and without his pants outside an east Nashville restaurant, and who assaulted an officer.

On Monday, Metro Police were dispatched to the Cracker Barrel at 3454 Percy Priest Dr., where they found 30-year-old James Seat lying in front of the restaurant, screaming and naked from the waist down.

When officers asked Seat where his pants were, Seat just yelled. Seat had apparently been running around the parking lot, hitting things.

Seat was placed into custody, and the officers found and returned his pants. He then immediately started kicking and trying to head-butt officers. One officer was kicked in the leg.

While Seat was resisting, a small bag of a white substance fell out of his pocket. When asked what it was, Seat said it was cocaine.

A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine, and it was measured out at 1.1 grams.

Seat will appear in court Thursday morning.

