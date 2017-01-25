Phone service restored to Rutherford County schools

Police said the 18-year-old woman was in the car heading south on Baptist World Center Drive. The suspect driving in the opposite direction shot her in the head as he was driving past.More >>
City officials in Gallatin held two eclipse training sessions on Monday, trying to prepare volunteers for the crowds. Event planners with the visitors bureau are counting down the last three weeks to the big solar event.More >>
Just days before the bell rings in many Middle Tennessee districts, school officials are passing an emergency order aimed at closing a loophole.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.More >>
Metro police have been asking for new motorcycles for years. Metro Council approved the funding over a year ago, but officers never received their new rides.More >>
The heat is on in Nolensville to make a historic school “cool” enough to host summer events.More >>
Tennessee falls in the bottom 10 states for education, according to a new study released Monday. It found a shortage of certified teachers and students feeling threatened or bullied contributed to the low ranking.More >>
A Tennessee Department of Transportation road supervisor who was killed last spring was honored on Monday.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >>
Metro police was called to investigate after a man's body was found in East Nashville on Monday morning.More >>
A suburban Chicago man who threw two dogs from the top of a parking garage, killing one, plead guilty to animal cruelty charges.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened on the 2500 block of Manchester Pike around 3 a.m. Monday.More >>
It is news that no parent ever wants hear. Tonight, Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce are living a painful reality. Bobby Cooper made it a mission to raise awareness of addiction after losing his daughter to an overdose. Cooper says the Barry family will need a strong support system to get through this nightmare.More >>
