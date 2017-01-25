Phone service restored to Rutherford County schools - WSMV Channel 4

Phone service restored to Rutherford County schools

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Schools in Rutherford County were unable to receive phone calls on Wednesday because of a systems outage.

AT&T said the issue was due to a hardware issue, which caused issues with the internet and wireline phone service at the schools.

On Thursday morning, an AT&T spokesperson said service had been restored:

Service has been restored to schools in the Rutherford County School District that experienced issues yesterday with their Internet and wireline phone service. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.