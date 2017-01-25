Phone service restored to Rutherford County schools

Schools in Rutherford County were unable to receive phone calls on Wednesday because of a systems outage.

AT&T said the issue was due to a hardware issue, which caused issues with the internet and wireline phone service at the schools.

On Thursday morning, an AT&T spokesperson said service had been restored:

Service has been restored to schools in the Rutherford County School District that experienced issues yesterday with their Internet and wireline phone service. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused.

AT&T reports phone/internet down, affecting our schools. We are hopeful system restored soon. Schools cannot receive calls at this time. — RC Schools (@rucoschools) January 25, 2017

