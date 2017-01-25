Police: Woman will not be charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfri - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Woman will not be charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
Police have identified the victim as Laquentin Franklin. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police have identified the victim as Laquentin Franklin. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man has died after being shot by his former girlfriend inside her Madison apartment on Wednesday morning.

Police said Laquentin Franklin was shot just after 8 a.m. at the Charter Village apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive.

His ex-girlfriend, Stefanie Lopez, had obtained an order of protection against Franklin. She told detectives that Franklin kicked open the door of her apartment and the two got into a physical struggle.

Police said Lopez’s current boyfriend was awakened by the struggle and went to see what was happening. He separated the two and saw Franklin head to the kitchen to get a knife. He said Franklin tried to get past him several times to get to Lopez before she fired a pistol at Franklin.

Franklin was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the order of protection was issued last month after Franklin attacked and threatened Lopez at work. He was convicted of domestic assault on Dec. 21.

Neighbors said they have heard the couple arguing before.

"Most of the time, it would be about one of them being where they weren't supposed to be, or one of the kids, or a vehicle, or I even heard them argue about money," said neighbor Tammy Taylor.

Police said no charges will be filed in this fatal shooting.

