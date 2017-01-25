2 suspects wanted in south Nashville robbery

Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Dollar General store near Percy Priest Lake on Monday afternoon.

One of the men went to the counter and showed the clerk a pistol while he demanded money. The other man helped out as a lookout.

The gunman, described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, had a mustache and glasses and was wearing a Los Angeles Rams sweatshirt. He was also wearing two stocking hats. One of them had a New Orleans Saints logo on it.

The suspect serving as the lookout was wearing a blue Murray State Racers pullover jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

