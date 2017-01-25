$90 million SoundWaves water park to open at Opryland

Mayor Megan Barry was on hand Wednesday morning to announce the opening of a $90 million water park at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Ryman Hospitality Properties says the park will be named SoundWaves and is going to have a music theme.

SoundWaves will feature 111,000 square feet of indoor water attractions and another 106,000 square feet of outdoor attractions. Some of the other features include a lazy river, a big LED music screen, an adults-only pool and a 315,000 gallon wave pool.

The park will only be open to hotel guests. Officials say the goal is to bring in tourists and not compete with the existing water park in Nashville that's open to locals.

Barry says this will still affect Davidson County taxpayers.

"People will be coming here and spending more money. They're going to stay at this beautiful facility that's going to generate more hotel/motel taxes that then will flow into our coffers to help us build infrastructure," Barry said.

According to a study conducted by the University of Tennessee, the project is expected to create $185 million in economic impact for the area. There is expected to be a one-time increase of $8.4 million in state and local taxes during the attraction's construction phase.

Once the park opens, it is expected to pull in $57.1 million annually and create 699 full-time jobs. State and local tax revenue are expected to increase by $4.6 million annually.

"We view this project as a tremendous opportunity to further cement Nashville’s must-visit status with a one-of-a-kind amenity that will appeal to group customers while also serving as a major demand inducer for families and adult leisure guests looking for upscale recreation options," said Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, in a news release. "We believe this project will drive increased outside-the-room spending and additional points of premium-rated transient occupancy by enticing visitors to extend their stay in Nashville.”

Construction is expected to take 20 months. Officials are hoping to open by fall 2018.

