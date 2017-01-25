Tennessee State Museum selects new executive director - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee State Museum selects new executive director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The deputy director of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville is being offered the job of executive director of the new Tennessee state museum.

The museum commission on Tuesday voted in favor of hiring Ashley Howell, a Tennessee native. Commission Chairman Tom Smith says he hopes the state Department of Human Resources will be able to reach an employment agreement with Howell soon.

Howell would succeed the museum's longtime director Lois Riggins-Ezzell, who retired last fall. The vote for a new executive director comes as the state is spending $120 million to build a new museum north of the state Capitol in Nashville, with another $40 million being raised from private sources.

Howell has earned degrees from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Boston University.

