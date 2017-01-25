Arkansas rallies from 15-point deficit, stuns Vandy 71-70

By TERESA M. WALKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Daryl Macon hit three free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and Arkansas rallied from a 15-point deficit in beating Vanderbilt 71-70 Tuesday night for the Razorbacks' fourth straight win.

Vanderbilt led 58-43 with 6:02 left after finishing a 20-3 run with 15 straight points, taking advantage of the Razorbacks going without a point for over 7 minutes, 24 seconds.

But the Razorbacks (16-4, 5-3) already had won twice on the road in the SEC this month after trailing by 12 or more points, and they simply ran their way back into their fourth straight victory over Vanderbilt.

Nolan Cressler's 3-pointer from about 35 feet hit harmlessly off the rim as time expired. Vanderbilt (9-11, 3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Dusty Hannahs III paced Arkansas with 17 points off the bench and led five Razorbacks in double figures.

Riley LaChance led Vanderbilt with 16 points.

