Employee robbed while sitting in car in west Nashville

The employee was robbed while sitting inside his car. (WSMV)

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in west Nashville.

The robbery happened outside a vape store on the 300 block of White Bridge Pike around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee had just walked out of the business and was sitting in his car with a bank deposit envelope when a man in a hoodie jerked open his car door.

The suspect held the employee at gunpoint until he handed over the cash.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

