Employee robbed while sitting in car in west Nashville

The employee was robbed while sitting inside his car.
Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in west Nashville.

The robbery happened outside a vape store on the 300 block of White Bridge Pike around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee had just walked out of the business and was sitting in his car with a bank deposit envelope when a man in a hoodie jerked open his car door.

The suspect held the employee at gunpoint until he handed over the cash.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

    In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

    Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died Saturday night of an apparent overdoes in Denver, Colorado. The Barry family sent out a press release Sunday morning.

    Police responded to an armed robbery call at 1 a.m. Sunday at a Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike. The clerk said a black male, around 20 years old, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied ad was not injured in the robbery. 

