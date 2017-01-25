Surveillance video released of armed robbery in Berry Hill

Metro police are hoping new video of a brazen robbery at a Little Caesars Pizza will help find the armed robber who fired his gun inside the store.

The robbery happened at the Franklin Pike location around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Surveillance video shows the robber trying to hide his face with his arm as he waves a gun at the employee.

At some point, the gun goes off. The gunshot missed the employee and went into the floor. Police said the robber looked started by his own gun.

The man then went for the cash and left.

The gunman is described as a young black man, perhaps a teenager, who wore a black hoodie, black pants and a gray mask over his face.

Surveillance video from the business shows that the gunman has tattoos on the back of his left hand. An employee noticed that he had his dreadlocks tucked underneath the hood.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

