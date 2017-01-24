Tougher horse soring regulations put on hold by Trump administration

A decision delayed in Washington D.C. could have a big effect on a unique Middle Tennessee industry.

Tougher horse protection regulations were supposed to go into effect on Tuesday, but the new President Donald Trump administration put them on hold.

The regulations were imposed by the President Barack Obama administration, and now some leaders in the industry are hoping President Trump hears their cries on how these rules are unfair.

Each year in Shelbyville, hundreds of Tennessee Walking Horses come to compete.

It's a $3.2 million industry and some say if these regulations go through, it could have an impact on Middle Tennessee's economy.

But some ask if it’s worth it to stop what some call animal abuse.

"You know something is wrong with a horse when it walks like that," said Barney Davis, a former Tennessee Walking Horse trainer.

In 2012, Davis was interviewed by the Humane Society after serving a year in prison for soring horses.

"The only way to win at Celebration is to sore," Davis said.

"We caught him and immediately banned him for life," said Mike Inman, CEO of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration. "We, the industry does not endorse soring in any way, shape or form.”

Horse soring is when trainers intentionally inflict pain by cutting or using chemicals on the feet and lower legs of horses to get a walk with a higher step.

"Once the horses are crippled like that, they won't eat they hurt so bad,” Davis said.

The proposed rule, now in limbo, bans chains, stacked shoes and other devices used at shows.

Inman said 70 percent of the horses that come to the Celebration in Shelbyville each year use pads or action devices.

"This is an effort to ban legal equipment that has been proven by science that doesn't harm a horse, and there is no refuting that fact,” Inman said.

The other part of the rule would require a licensed third party to inspect all the horses instead of the industry doing it.

"We have very thorough inspections a horse goes through at the Celebration. For instance, a horse goes through as many as 13 inspections prior to it entering the show," Inman said.

"The inspectors are being paid to let horses through, they get paid to turn a horse down, or they get paid to let their horse be shown," Davis said.

The delay on these rules does not mean the ban is dead. The Trump administration could review it and decide to move ahead.

"We have a compelling story and look forward to presenting the facts," Inman said.

The USDA and Inman's numbers on how many trainers were caught soring at the Celebration differ.

Inman told Channel 4 it’s not fair an entire industry would be punished for a few bad apples.

Animal advocates feel these rules are necessary to ensure soring never happens to any horse again.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.