Suspect arrested in multi-county string of motel robberies

Metro police have made an arrest in a series of motel robberies spanning several counties.

Robin Phillips, 41, is suspected in robberies in Davidson, Wilson and Rutherford counties. Police say Phillips robbed five motels in Nashville alone.

Detectives located Phillips in a room at the Executive Inn on Harding Place on Tuesday night.

Police said Phillips’ photo is being withheld due to pending lineups.

Phillips is a parolee. He has prior convictions for aggravated robbery, burglary, felony reckless endangerment and manufacturing meth.

