TN lawmaker wants to declare pornography a health crisis

For the second year in a row, pornography has come up at the State Capitol.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, wants to pass a resolution recognizing pornography as a public health hazard. She first introduced the resolution last spring.

“We need to look into the problem of pornography addiction and the impact that it's having on our society,” Beavers said.

Beaver said advances in technology make it easier for children to watch sex on the internet.

“Young children are exposed to what used to be referred to as hardcore pornography, but is now considered main street pornography,” she said.

Beavers also believes pornography promotes abuse and human trafficking, and will keep men from wanting to get married or stay faithful.

“All of this is coming from the perspective that we must make pornography scary in order to make people not use it, but guess what? Making people afraid of sex is the problem,” said sex therapist Dr. David J. Ley.

Ley said he has seen similar resolutions in other states fail. He said pornography has never and will never be a public health crisis.

“I often point out 6 million people died last year from tobacco-related illnesses. Help me identify anyone who died last year from porn,” Ley said.

Beavers said she isn't looking to pass a state law. Instead she wants to promote pornography education, prevention and research.

Ley worries about what kind of lesson students would be getting.

“We have neglected our role to teach kids adequate lessons about sexuality. It is creating the very problem it is intending to prevent,” Ley said.

