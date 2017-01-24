Metro police searching for gunman in Little Caesars robbery

Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspect who robbed a Little Caesars Pizza earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the restaurant at 3219 Franklin Pike around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The gunman is described as a young black male, possibly a teenager, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a gray mask over his face. The suspect has tattoos on the back of his left hand. An employee noticed he had dreads underneath his hoodie.

Police said the suspect appeared startled when he fired a round into the floor as he was robbing the store.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-772-7463.

Metro police have released surveillance video of the incident:

