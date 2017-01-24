Metro School Board votes to move Hillwood High to Bellevue

The Metro Nashville School Board voted Tuesday night to move Hillwood High School to Bellevue.

The decision was included as part of the board's approval of the $278 million capital needs budget.

Tracie Shafer said her children are zoned to attend in a few years. They live in Bellevue and she wants the school to move close.

"The majority of the kids that attend Hillwood come from this part of Bellevue," Shafer said. "The largest percentage of students come from this part of town. It makes sense to me to have a school where the kids live.”

Shafer has attended community meetings about the plans for the aging Hillwood High since conversations began nearly four years ago. The decision boiled down to either renovating the school at its current site or rebuild from the ground up at the HopePark Church site in Bellevue.

Tuesday, the school board voted unanimously to move Hillwood to Bellevue.

"Parents want a neighborhood high school," Parent Teacher Organization president Mona Binda said before the meeting. "They want to be able to drop in at the school at the drop of a hat. They want to be able to support the programs there. They want to go to the after school activities. Bellevue has always been a close knit community, and that's just not happening at Hillwood anymore.”

Binda’s son would be attending the new school in Bellevue.

Diversity has been a contentious issue for some opponents of the move. A large portion of Hillwood's African American students ride buses from north Nashville to attend Hillwood as a part of a school choice zone.

A diversity study last year said a move to Bellevue would decrease diversity. But many supporters disagree and also note the drive time would not be much longer.

"I think Bellevue would give an opportunity for new growth of that diversity," said Metro Councilman Ed Kindall, a former longtime school board member. "I think the Bellevue community has the opportunity because of the new apartments and new condos, new affordable housing concepts that it would be more apt to diversify than the Hillwood area.”

Corinthian Baptist Church Pastor Enoch Fuzz also applauded the move.

"Nashville has a wonderful opportunity here," Fuzz said. "This Bellevue community is saying we want to support this community school and we want your children from north Nashville to be a part of it.”

In the capital needs committee meeting, school board member Mary Pierce expressed disappointment that she felt the Hillwood community was not included in the decision-making progress. Board member Amy Frogge, who led the effort, rebutted, saying there were eight meetings and at some points she was not invited to meetings independently held by Hillwood community members. Frogge said she found out about the meetings on her own and attended.

She argued the Hillwood community has had opportunities to be involved and share their concerns. During the board meeting vote, Pierce said there would need to be healing after the Hillwood community was characterized as unwelcoming and lacking diversity.

It will cost about $87 million to build a new school at the HopePark Church site. Metro Parks wants pay about $4 million to purchase part of the land for a new park, Frogge said.

She said officials at MTA have also expressed the desire to add a bus stop in the area if the school moves.

