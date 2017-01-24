Nashville musician and shooting victim shares message from hospital bed

An east Nashville musician is recovering after being shot in the chest during a robbery Friday night on Forrest Avenue.

Matt Lovell, 32, was walking to his car from the Red Door Saloon when he was robbed and shot from point blank range.

Metro police have arrested cousins Raiquan and Antonio Derrick, who are both juveniles. They're both with especially aggravated robbery.

Meanwhile, Lovell is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s a miracle. Not a lot of people who get shot in the chest survive,” said Bre Kennedy, Lovell’s best friend. “It’s heavy because it reminds you that this horrible, violent crime happened, but it’s also amazing that I get to sit and watch my friend heal.”

Lovell is a full-time singer and songwriter and he doesn’t have health insurance, so a group of friends started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills. In three days they’ve raised more than $32,000. A majority of the 250 donations have been less than $100.

Kennedy told Channel 4 Lovell is overwhelmed with the support.

“The first thing he said was that this sort of love and reaction is actually what’s helping him forget about his surroundings and the healing that he’s going through,” Kennedy said.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for Lovell.

