Power Together Tennessee talks about plans after march

Patty Johnson marched among nearly 20,000 people in Nashville on Saturday.

"I never think it's a waste to protest," Johnson said.

Alice Forrester made the trip to Washington D.C.

"I was asking for human rights," Forrester said.

On Tuesday, both demonstrated at the corner of West End Avenue and Murphy Road. This time, it was with a much smaller crowd.

Jennifer Wilson and Dee Clancy co-organized Nashville's Women’s March on Saturday. They know their numbers will diminish with time, yet they still feel they can keep their movement alive.

"Statistics show, from what I understand, that 10 percent will continue,” Wilson said. “And 10 percent of the 20,000 people that we had there show up and keep moving, we'll take it.”

Wilson said they are working on their nonprofit status, creating a website and a calendar of events.

A group called the Nasty Women of Nashville is holding a fundraiser at the Basement East next week.

"We're raising money for the TIRRC, which is the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition,” Jenny McCray said.

Meanwhile, the national Women's March organization is asking people to take 10 actions in 100 days. The first involves writing postcards to lawmakers.

"We gave very specific addresses for Senators Alexander and Corker, and we asked people to write saying why they were at the march and what's important to them," Clancy said.

Already, they're hoping for another march or rally in January of next year. In the meantime, they're trying to reach and keep people who have never been involved until now.

"It's kind of like baby steps. Get to know who your senators are and your congressmen are. Do what you need to do. Pick up the phone and make a phone call, and don't be scared because it's your voice that matters and they're speaking for you," Wilson said.

To contact Sen. Lamar Alexander, his address is: 455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510. His phone number is 202-224-4944.

To contact Sen. Bob Corker, his address is 425 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510. His phone number is 202-224-3344.

