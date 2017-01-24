Tennessee lawmaker wants tougher standards for school bus drivers

Just a couple of months after a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, lawmakers in Tennessee are moving to improve school bus safety.

School bus drivers are trusted with the lives of children during the school year. So when tragedies happen, it sparks calls for change.

State Representative Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, wants tougher guidelines for those who get behind the wheel. She recently introduced a bill that focuses on preventing people with serious traffic violation from becoming bus drivers. Those violations include excessive speeding, reckless driving and accidents resulting in injury or death.

"You see it all the time, crashes everywhere or speeding. I can name a few individuals myself that are still behind the wheel of a car who've had many speeding tickets," said Adam Buchanan of Maryville.

Bus drivers have to meet a number of standards before they can take children to and from school.

"They have to be 21 years of age, and they have to have five years of unrestricted driving license in order to become a bus driver," said Megan Buell, the spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security issues those special licenses. Buell said potential drivers must also pass knowledge and skills testing. But gaps remain.

"As far as hours of training, there are no set hours of training for bus drivers," Buell said.

The current law prevents someone from driving a school bus while under investigation for crimes. But Rogers wants the state to focus on a person's driving history within the last three years.

"That would be one of the first things I would hope would be on the list of questions," said Amy Gibson of Nashville.

In November, Johnthony Walker crashed a school bus in Chattanooga, killing six elementary school children. Police said Walker was speeding at the time, and parents had complained of his driving to the school district.

Ultimately, it's up to the employer to check their drivers.

"That company that the bus driver would contract with is responsible for looking at their driver's history and making sure they're compliant with the law," Buell said.

Rep. Joanne Favors, D-Chattanooga, told Channel 4 she plans to introduce a bill next month calling for seat belts on future school buses.

