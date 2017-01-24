Spring Hill residents say flooding project is dangerous after heavy rain

A multi-million dollar plan to combat flooding is making things worse, according to some Spring Hill neighbors.

Dozens of homes were left with standing water several feet high after a day of heavy rain last week.

Two weeks ago, the Channel 4 I-Team reported that city officials admitted the project had some mistakes. Now people who live there are worried more than ever about someone getting hurt.

The flooding is exactly what homeowners in the Buckner Place subdivision were afraid of.

"It’s alarming to me the possibilities of what could happen,” Rebecca Hellemans said.

Several people, including Hellemans, sent pictures after just one day of heavy rain last week. It's the first time it has rained since crews came in and dug culverts.

Hellemans said it’s how things looked after dark that have her worried someone could drown if there's an accident.

“It was up to my waist, and I’m 5'7”, so that's at least four feet of water was in this hole,” she said.

The I-Team first reported how many of the homes were affected during the historic 2010 floods. All of this work is part of a plan to prevent flooding in the future.

In our last story, city officials agreed mistakes were made and said they were working on a new plan to fix it.

Nearly half a million dollars of taxpayer money has already been spent on the project, with thousands more expected to be spent to fix it.

City officials said they don’t consider it a “waste” of money, even though they said things weren’t done correctly.

“It should've been done right the first time, I agree. Is it spending more money to fix something? Yes,” said Spring Hill City Administrator Victor Lay.

Lay said the shoulder and culverts weren't supposed to be deeper than three feet, but some are as deep as five feet.

A spokesperson for the city of Spring Hill said they were unaware of the standing water until the I-Team told them. As far as any plan to help drain it when it rains again, a spokesman for the city said right now there isn’t a plan in place. However they have put down straw in many of the yards to help raise them up in the meantime.

But Hellemans wants to know if this is all part of a bigger plan to help drain water faster, then why was there standing water in her yard when it rained?

“The whole point, my understanding, was to prevent that kind of standing water, and now it's worse than it ever was before,” she said.

A meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Spring Hill to discuss the steps the city is taking to fix the problem. They are trying to come up with a price tag for how much additional money this is going to cost taxpayers. The final plan must then be approved by the Board of Mayor and Alderman before work to fix it can begin.

