Zaevion Dobson Day honors teen killed while shielding friends

Zaevion Dobson (Source: Facebook) Zaevion Dobson (Source: Facebook)
Knox County is remembering the life and sacrifice of a 15-year-old boy who died shielding his friends from gunfire.

County leaders named Tuesday Zaevion Dobson Day.

Lonsdale Elementary School hosted a number of events in Zaevion’s honor. His mother and two University of Tennessee football players spoke on his behalf.

To end the day of ceremonies, the school presented a check to the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation in his memory.

Since his death, Zaevion has been honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the youngest person to ever receive it.

