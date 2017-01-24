Man pleads guilty to murder of infant - WSMV Channel 4

Man pleads guilty to murder of infant

Casey Dollar (Source: TBI) Casey Dollar (Source: TBI)
FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man accused of killing a 3-month-old child pleaded guilty to a murder charged on Tuesday.

Police said Casey Dollar of Fayetteville was alone with the infant moments before police found him dead from blunt force trauma last May.

As part of the plea agreement, Dollar, 20, is required to serve 100 percent of his 15-year sentence in prison.

