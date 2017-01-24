Juveniles charged in east Nashville shooting

Two juveniles arrested in a Sunday night carjacking have also been charged in a shooting in east Nashville on Friday night.

Cousins Raiquan Derrick, 16, and Antonio Derrick, 17, are charged with especially aggravated robbery in the shooting of Matthew Lovell.

Police said Lovell, 32, was shot at 7:45 p.m. while being robbed of his cell phone after he parked his car near the intersection of North 12th Street and Forrest Avenue.

After being shot, Lovell went to the nearby Red Door Saloon for help. He is currently in stable condition and continues to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The two cousins and Duron Coward, 19, were arrested early Monday in connection to a carjacking that happened late Sunday night.

In the carjacking case, the victim said she was sitting in her car with her boyfriend when three young men approached and asked for cigarettes. When her boyfriend exited the vehicle, the victim said one of the suspects jumped in the car, held a gun to her neck and demanded she get out. She left the vehicle and the three suspects drove away.

Officers spotted the vehicle near South 7th Street and Sylvan Street while on an unrelated call. Coward was detained by an officer and later identified as one of the carjacking suspects.

Investigators later arrested Raiquan and Antonio Derrick on Sylvan Street. A gun was also recovered.

Investigators determined all three suspects were involved in the carjacking case from Sunday night.

All three remain under investigation for potential other crimes in east Nashville. Their photos are being withheld pending lineup with victims.

Coward is being held on a $100,000 bond. Raiquan and Antonio Derrick are being held in juvenile detention.

