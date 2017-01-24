Pothole work persists despite milder winter

There have been several spring-like days in Middle Tennessee so far this winter.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were hard at work on Tuesday patching potholes along Interstate 440. Crews can patch 700 potholes in one day.

Warmer temperatures do make a difference, but TDOT officials said recent rainfall isn’t helping to diminish the number of potholes on the road.

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said regardless of the temperature, water is asphalt's enemy.

“Earlier we had the freezing temperatures, and that can actually create these little cracks in the pavement, which is just enough for water to get into,” Schulte said. “When we get a lot of water, especially in some of these roads that are due to be resurfaced soon, we do see potholes.”

Right now, crews are using a "cold mix" to fill the holes.

“Asphalt plants don't typically open to produce the hot mix until March or April,” Schulte said. "It's not quite as smooth, it doesn't create a nice seal like the hot mix.”

TDOT spends nearly $2 million a year on potholes.

Weather permitting, crews will reportedly continue to patch on a daily basis.

Anyone who sees a pothole is asked to report it. To do so, call 615-350-4300, or email TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.

