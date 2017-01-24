Suspects sought in armed robbery of Clarksville convenience store

The two suspects were captured on surveillance cameras. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Police in Clarksville are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store late Sunday night.

Investigators said two men armed with handguns entered the convenience store on Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. and took cash from the register and clerk’s wallet.

Police said the two men also stole several cigars and over 50 packs of cigarettes from store shelves.

One of the suspects reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if he called police or pressed a panic button. The clerk said both men were wearing purple latex gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tracy Woodruff at 931-648-0656, ext. 5531, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

